LUBBOCK, Texas- A chef from Lubbock is giving back to the community after her time ended on a new show, Next Level Chef, hosted by three world-renowned chefs. She told KLBK News on Tuesday she’s cooking up something big.

Angie Ragan, owner of Salt by Angie, was selected from more than 50,000 applicants to compete amongst top-level chefs from around the world. She almost made it to the end but was eliminated in the semifinal round.

She said she loves to empower women and children but also wants them to know just how loved and special they are.

“I kind of grew up with that in my head… that little thing that tells you you’re not enough- that you’re not special. I didn’t get a lot of affirmation,” Ragan explained.

When she turned 40, she decided to flip the script.

“I’m gonna change my life, and I’m not going to care what other people think, and I don’t care what my inner voice says. I’m just gonna go for it,” she shared, which is exactly what Ragan ended up doing,

She said having validation from the best chefs in the world; Richard Blais, Nyesha Arrington and Gordon Ramsay, was the best education and schooling an aspiring chef could receive.

“Now, the way I think about food and flavor is elevated,” Ragan said.

Ragan said she’s proved to herself that despite the challenges she grew up with, she can accomplish all her goals. She wants others to know they can do the same.

“I’m very dyslexic. I talked to a little girl at Mackenzie the other day, and I was telling my testimony… that I don’t read well,” she began. “The teachers told me she has learning caveats, but she really, really is a great baker and wants to be a baker when she grows up.”

Ragan said the young girl came up to her afterward.

“She tells me, ‘I’m so glad that you came and told us… knowing you can’t read and became a famous chef,'” Ragan chuckled. “If that’s the only thing Next Level Chef ever does for me…. is for this little girl to grow up and become a baker…

She wiped her tears and added, “I’m good.”

Today, Ragan is teaching classes, catering, doing commercials and attending community events as a celebrity chef.

She’s having a meet-and-greet at Lubbock’s sixth annual Uncorked event on Saturday, April 2.

However, Ragan said she’s got bigger plans in store–plans she hadn’t shared with anyone before KLBK News.

“It’s going to be something that Lubbock doesn’t have. It’s gonna be something that Lubbock really, really needs and it’s going to be spectacular,” she shared.

Ragan said she’s not building a restaurant.

“It is going to be a great place to have weddings, conferences and concerts. It’s going to be pop-up style, and I will be bringing in celebrity chefs from all over the world- it won’t just be ‘Chef Angie Ragan.’ It will be reservation only and is going to be super high-end,” she spilled.

It’s clear that Ragan is cooking up something exciting, but she hasn’t revealed all her secret ingredients yet. Rest assured, she said it would be awesome.