LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a kidnapping victim identified as Elisa Franco, 34, and suspect identified as George De La Pena, 30.

LPD said officers were called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street at 6: 46 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, it appeared that Franco was in residence when De La Pena made threats and forced entry while displaying “a screwdriver and brass knuckles.” Police said he left the scene on foot with Franco in an unknown direction.

Franco was described as 5’03″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with “reddish-blonde hair, dark roots and brown eyes.” Police said her hair was in two braids and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and blue jeans.

De La Pena was described as 5’05″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants pulled up to his knees with no shirt, according to police.

Police said the two previously dated and there was “no reason to believe this is a random act.”

If anyone has information regarding the location of these individuals they are asked to call Detective Matt Bearden at (806) 775-3470.

