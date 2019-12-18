Lubbock woman, married 62 years, lost her wedding rings, needs help to find them

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman asked for the public’s help on Wednesday to find her grandmother’s lost wedding ring.

Sarah Merritt said on Facebook that her grandmother has been wearing her wedding rings for 62 years. The rings were lost Tuesday.

By phone, Merritt told EverythingLubbock.com she believes that the rings came off while her grandmother was helping her grandfather get to Covenant Medical Center. Merritt said the rings might have slipped off her grandmother’s finger in the cold.

Anyone who found the rings can call Merritt at 806-773-8112 or 806-705-0270.

“Reward for anyone who finds them!” she said on Facebook. Merritt also provided an image of the rings.

CLICK HERE to go to the Facebook message and share.