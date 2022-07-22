LUBBOCK, Texas — Nicole Goin, 43, of Lubbock, Texas was sentenced to two years on Friday after pleading guilty to aiding in the suicide of Matthew Goin in 2017.

Her sentence was suspended to four years community service.

According to court documents, Nicole Goin had given Matthew “excessive medication.”

At the time of the 2017 report, it was believed by police that Nicole and Matthew had a suicide pact.

They both overdosed on pain medication and Nicole woke up 24 hours later to find Matthew dead, a warrant said.

According to the warrant, she then moved the body and drove to Lamesa, rather than calling 911.

At the time, Nicole Goin was held in Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,000.