Lubbock woman sidesteps murder charge but still gets 20 years for tampering with evidence

LUBBOCK, Texas — Geneva Monique Leal, 30, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal Tuesday for tampering with evidence (a corpse) which comes with a 20-year prison sentence. She was previously charged with murder.

Image of Gabriel Lee Salazar provided by family in 2017

Leal, age 26 at the time, was one of several people charged in the shooting death of Gabriel Lee Salazar. Salazar was found dead in January 2017 behind the Carriage House Inn on Slaton Road.

An arrest warrant in 2017 said Salazar was at Leal’s residence. The warrant said Reynaldo Jacob Enriquez pulled the trigger. But Salazar did not die immediately.

The 2017 court documents said Enriquez wanted to finish killing Salazar to end his suffering. But the warrant said Leal wanted him to suffer for a while.

The warrant said Leal hit Salazar with a baseball bat. It also said there was some sort of dispute between Leal and Salazar but specific details were not in the warrant.

Salazar’s aunt, Patricia Salazar, in 2017 said her nephew was a kind-hearted person.

“It’s kind of hard. My nephew loved everybody,” she said. “He’d give you anything in the world; if he had his last dollar, he’d give it to you. He was a wonderful nephew that I knew.”

The warrant said Jake Austin Johnson and Dimitrise Lyghts took Salazar to the Carriage House and left him for dead.

Lyghts was later sentenced to prison time in an unrelated federal case for sex trafficking of a minor. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years for tampering with evidence. Enriquez was sentenced to 25 years for murder.

Leal gets more than three and a half years of credit for the time she already spent in jail.

