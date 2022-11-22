LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and Interstate 27. He went inside to pay for the gas.

It was then when the accused woman, who was parked at a different pump with another person, got into the victim’s car and drove away, according to the report. The report went on to say that the victim went outside and watched the woman drive away.

The woman then drove back. The report said that the victim then physically removed the woman from the car and fought with her, throwing her to the ground. Employees were alerted and contacted the police.

The person who was with the woman at the time of the incident drove off before authorities arrived, but she remained at the scene. When police arrived, the woman claimed that what she did was just a prank and part of a TikTok challenge, according to the report. She was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. She since posted bond and was released while the criminal charge is pending.