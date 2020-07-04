Lubbock women making masks accessible following mask mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate, some women in Lubbock made sure folks across the Hub City knew where to get their masks.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requires all Texans to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth in public spaces. This is mandatory for counties with 20 or more cases.

Martina Herrera and her family parked outside University Ave. near target. Inside her SUV, plenty of masks.

“I keep them in plastic covers to protect them from my germs,” Herrera said. “I know a lot of people need them.”

She makes them with the help of her family, and for seven dollars a pop.

“It’s better for me to be out here where it’s accessible to them,” Herrera said.

Tammy Lindsey, master designer, began sewing masks since the beginning of the coronavirus. The brand for her masks is called, ‘Chloe’s Closet.’

“On social media you can see people selling them for 8, 10 20 dollars and people right now during this pandemic, they just don’t have that type of money,” Lindsey said.

To help, Lindsey began giving her masks away for free, to anyone who needs them.

“I can take my skill and use it for a good cause,” Lindsey said.

Each stitch plays a part in keeping people healthy. She said she makes masks well into the night, staying up until around 3 a.m. She said she loves what she does, and it’s her faith in God that keeps her going.

“Even with the little smallest thing that I do, it’s helping somebody,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey can be found on Facebook at Tammy Lindsey. She can also be reached by phone at 806-535-1853.

In addition to making masks for folks, she also creates masks for Open Door. She puts together backpacks with positive sayings. The bags include a mask and water bottle, amongst other items.

Lindsey accepts donations. Each donation goes into making masks.

Herrera said she will continue to make masks with her family.