LUBBOCK, Texas — Kent Crowell, a woodturner in Lubbock, carefully set up his booth at the South Plains Fair Friday night. He plans to stay at the fair all day on Saturday, in hopes people will come by to take home his artwork and donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Crowell, whose birthday is Friday, said his birthday wish is to raise enough money to meet his goal of $1,000. When EverythingLubbock.com spoke to him on Friday, he was about halfway there.

“It’s my 67th birthday so my goal is to raise 670 dollars,” Crowell said.

The former woodworking instructor hopes to sell enough of his artwork to reach his goal. Christmas trees and baby rattles made out of wood, spin tops and spin art are among the crafts he’s bringing with him to sell.

“Just raising money with my crafts. It’s a way for people to donate something any amount just about and take home some of my art,” Crowell said.

He makes all the crafts on his own and the cause is close to his heart.

“My mother suffered from some dementia, and I have other family members that are still with us that probably do too,” Crowell said.

The donations are specifically for the West Texas Walk to End Alzheimer’s put on by the Alzheimer’s Association at the National Ranching Heritage Center on Oct. 28.

“Every donation counts,” Crowell said.

Crowell hopes he can leave the fair empty-handed but with lots of donations for the cause. He said anyone can come to donate or even help by volunteering at his booth.

If you would like to volunteer at Crowell’s booth, you can do so by filling out the form here.

You can click here to donate and help reach Crowell’s goal.