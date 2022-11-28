LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets presented The Community Foundation of West Texas with $7,500 to kick-off Giving Tuesday which takes place on November 29.

According to a press release from The United Family, Giving Tuesday represents a time when charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.

The money raised through Giving Tuesday in Lubbock will benefit 61 local non-profit organizations, the United Family said.

“We are so proud to help support the Giving Tuesday movement in our community,” said Shannon Miller, chief merchandising officer for The United Family in the press release. “The Community Foundation of West Texas has done an amazing thing by coordinating these efforts to support non-profit organizations in Lubbock. We are blessed to be able to contribute.”



The Community Foundation of West Texas has participated in the #GivingTuesday movement since 2015.

“The Community Foundation of West Texas is very proud of this initiative as it shows great community teamwork coming together to help those in need,” said Michelle Tosi-Stephens, vice president of the Community Foundation of West Texas in the press release.