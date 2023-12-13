LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock has long been a vibrant hub. However, a recent analysis by FinanceBuzz indicated Lubbock was among the top 10 cities in Texas experiencing a decrease in population growth rates.

Factors contributing to this decline include potential job market fluctuations, reduced economic opportunities and shifting migration patterns. The data outlet tracked growth and decline in certain cities by looking at the last full pre-pandemic year (2019) and ending with the most recent full calendar year (2022). Scores were weighted to a 100-point scale.

What does a declining growth rate mean?

A declining growth rate suggests that the population is still increasing but at a slower rate, while a declining population indicates an actual reduction in the number of people living in that area.

Although Lubbock’s population change hasn’t entered negative figures, the FinanceBuzz analysis reveals a decrease in its growth rate, standing at 1.96 percent (2019-2022). However, this figure isn’t without its concerns.

High volumes of vacant housing at 8.2 percent in 2022 and a notable negative change in home value growth by -12.9 percent (2019-2022) have contributed to dragging down Lubbock’s overall score, resulting in a decline score of 61.2, the data outlet found.

Below are the other factors analyzed by FinanceBuzz:

Unemployment rate change: If a city has a booming economy, it tends to be easier to find work, while struggling cities will have higher unemployment rates. Lubbock experienced a 3 percent change in unemployment from 2019 to 2022. Per capita income increase: Income has increased in every city in the country since 2019, but it's risen at a faster rate in booming cities compared to declining ones. Lubbock's per capita income increased by 14.5 percent from 2019 to 2022 compared to other cities.

New homes per 100K: Cities on the rise tend to lead to population increases, which means there is more demand for new housing. FinanceBuzz looked at the number of homes constructed per capita. In 2022, Lubbock saw 981.7 new homes constructed per 100K residents.

New businesses per 100K: Thriving cities tend to be attractive locations for business owners looking to open up or expand shop. For this metric, the data outlet examined the number of new businesses opened relative to the population. Lubbock had 1,350.4 new businesses per 100K residents in 2022.

Percentage of residents with debt in collections: Having a high percentage of the population with delinquent loans and bills can be reflective of a poor financial environment in a given city. Plus, it can hamper future financial growth. In 2023, 41 percent of Lubbock's residents have debt in collections so far.

Having a high percentage of the population with delinquent loans and bills can be reflective of a poor financial environment in a given city. Plus, it can hamper future financial growth.

The study by FinanceBuzz shows Lubbock’s current slower growth and economic challenges, presenting opportunities for improvement and future development. Lubbock joins four other Texas cities in the top 25 fastest-declining metropolitan areas.

To see the full analysis, click here.