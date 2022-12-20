(File photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to inclement weather expected on Thursday, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) has rescheduled their Helping Paws Donation Drive Giveaway.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock/LAS, the event will now take place on Wednesday, December 21.

The annual event, now in its fifth year, benefits homeless and disadvantaged families and their pets.

This year’s donation drive ran through Friday, December 16.

For more information, you can contact Angelica Lucero at 806-775-2711 or via email at Alucero@mylubbock.us.