LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Commissioners Court unanimously voted to approve a funding increase for the Wolfforth and Abernathy Fire Departments.

Before the unanimous vote, the court discussed the critical needs funding application for the 2024 Fiscal Year. Commissioner Terence Tovar praised the fund and what it has done for Abernathy’s Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Wollfforth Fire Department.

“I’d like to say that this funding has been huge to our departments,” Commissioner Tovar said. “They’re able to pull out their trucks and catch up on [tire maintenance].”