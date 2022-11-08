LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that she did not Valles to use her pickup truck and wanted to take it back. The report stated Valles ripped a side mirror off another vehicle with his hands, then hit the vehicle with the pickup truck.

The victim got out of her vehicle and an officer who arrived noticed Valles “was about to strike [the victim],” according to the report.

The officer tried to detain Valles and they got into a “brief altercation,” according to the report. Valles tried to run and was caught after the officer used his taser, according to the report.

The involved officer was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. LPD on Tuesday said the officer was “okay.”

Valles was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, assault against a public servant, and other related charges. He was held on bonds totaling $18,000.