LUBBOCK, Texas — What was once a building for Lubbock City Hall just a few years ago is now a buzzing college campus.

A few years ago, staff for the City of Lubbock moved out of the City Hall building downtown and into the Citizen’s Tower. After their move, the building was transformed into what is now a fifth location for South Plains College.

SPC Lubbock Downtown Center opened up for classes last year, but finally got the chance to celebrate their opening Thursday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This is a great opportunity for South Plains College. We’re excited about this vibrant new facility,” Robin Satterwhite, the president of SPC said.

The campus is located in downtown Lubbock and Satterwhite thinks it is in the perfect spot. He believes its especially convenient for students who are also enrolled at Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University or Wayland Baptist University.

“It is located near thousands of students who either don’t have the opportunity, don’t have the finances, [or] don’t have the ability to travel — so we are perfectly positioned,” Satterwhite said.

The campus has 46 classrooms and teaches arts and science courses.

But John Osborn, who is the president and CEO of Lubbock Economic Alliance, thinks it will bring even more than that.

“We recognize that we have a workforce that needs to be trained and to get the right skills to go to work and South Plains College is one of the best community colleges at getting those skills to the workforce,” Osborn said.

Osborn said the new location will bring education to an underserved part of Lubbock.

“This expands the visibility of our community college to a tremendous number of people that otherwise wouldn’t be able to access the education that they need to be able to provide for their family and their future,” Osborn said.

Osborn thinks the new location will also bring economic opportunities to the downtown area.