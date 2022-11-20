LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents recently announced the election of a new chairman and vice chairwoman during its regularly scheduled board meeting.

According to a press release from the TTU System, Mark Griffin becomes the eighth regent from Lubbock to serve as chairman of the board and the first since 2001. Kerrick Davis is the sixth woman and the first since 2017 to serve the board as vice chairwoman.

Mark Griffin (Photo provided in a press release from the Texas Tech University System)

Ginger Kerrick Davis (Photo provided in a press release from the Texas Tech University System)

“Regent Griffin is a dedicated and ardent supporter of the Texas Tech University System,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System in the press release. “His enthusiasm and commitment to serving our system and component universities are impactful and admirable. I’d like to congratulate him on being elected chairman of our board, and I look forward to his many contributions serving our board and university system in this elected leadership role.”

Texas Tech said Griffin has served the past two years as the board’s vice chairman. Griffin was appointed to his second term on the Board of Regents on March 6, 2019, by Gov. Greg Abbott. He previously served as a regent from 2005-09, following an appointment by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Griffin is president of The Griffin Companies consisting of Rip Griffin Truck Service Center, Inc. and the Griffin Family Office.

Kerrick Davis was appointed to the Board of Regents by Gov. Abbott on March 6, 2019. She currently serves the board as the chairwoman of the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee. She also is a member of the Regents’ Rules Review Committee.

“I am grateful for Regent Kerrick Davis and the contributions she has brought to our board throughout her tenure, and I’m excited to have her move into this new leadership position,” said Mitchell in the press release. “Her passion for our system shines in the work she does, and our system and component institutions benefit from her collaborative approach and desire to serve the students, faculty, staff and campus communities across the system.”

Kerrick Davis is the chief strategy officer for Barrios Technology, Ltd. Last year, she retired from NASA after 30 years of service.

Texas Tech said she was recognized by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women for her outstanding leadership and dedicated service to the nation’s space program, as well as her commitment to inspiring others through giving back to her community.

In 2016, Kerrick Davis was one of the five women named to the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.

The two will serve two-year terms, effective immediately.