LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), a local nonprofit, announced in an email it would host its 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event on August 5.

From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the community can enjoy a family fun event of fishing at a lake stocked with fish and other activities, according to the announcement.

Lunch will be provided while it lasts and swag bags (500 for adults, 500 for children) will be given away as well.

The event has a unique origin beginning with a man named Frank Garcia, husband of Lubbock City Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia. His father Gonzalo Garcia Sr. was a farmer. Often, the demands of farming would prevent Gonzalo from being a part of family outings, according to the LHF website.

After Gonzalo’s passing, Frank wanted to honor his father with “the family fishing event that never was.” In 2009, the first ever “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” was held, bringing in 1,800 participants.

According to the LHF website, those who pre-register for the 2023 “Vamos a Pescar” can arrive as soon as 5:00 a.m.

The event will take place at Buddy Holly Lake at N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive.

The famous Lubbock smiling bush located at a residence on Indiana Avenue was spotted dressed as “Frankie the Fish” ahead of the event.