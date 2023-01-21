PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced Kasey Porr joined its staff as Curator and Collections Specialist for the Mabee Regional Heritage Center.

According to a press release from WBU, Porr is responsible for day-to-day oversight, preservation and interpretation of the collections housed in the Museum of the Llano Estacado, the Jimmy Dean Museum and the new Wayland Flying Queens Museum.

WBU said her responsibilities include accessioning, deaccessioning, processing incoming and outgoing loans, maintaining collections data systems, creating and installing exhibitions and providing preventative conservation care.

“Museums are important for preserving the past, providing educational opportunities, and engaging with the community and culture a museum resides in,” Porr said in the press release.

Porr has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Lubbock Christian University and a Master of Arts in Museum Sciences from Texas Tech University.

Her experience includes working at the Museum of Texas Tech University and the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in collections, interpretation, and programing.

“Kasey is such a blessing to our museums. Not only is she incredibly qualified for the curator position because of her educational background and previous work experience, but she is a kind and empathetic person with a strong work ethic. said KayLyn Bean, Director of Museums, in the press release. “We have a lot of collections and exhibit projects that will benefit from her expertise.”