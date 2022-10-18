LUBBOCK, Texas — The YWCA of Lubbock put together a ‘Week without Violence’ campaign set to take place Oct. 17-21st. This was the first year the Lubbock YWCA hosted a Week Without Violence as a global movement against women and girls.

“But many times if you’re trapped, or you don’t understand how to access those resources, it just takes as many voices as possible,” Glenda Mathis, Executive Director at the YWCA, said.

The organization set up a week’s worth of events:

Shine a Light on Violence

On Monday, October 17 at Sunset at the YWCA in 6500 block of University Avenue lighted luminarias will be placed at the YWCA in an effort to shine a light on family violence and raise community awareness.

Knock Out Violence

On Tuesday, October 18, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the YWCA on University Ave join the YWCA for a self-defense class for women taught by Kristi Wuensche. Owner of 10-10 Defense, Wuensche, is a police offer, tactical trainer and first-degree black belt. Admission is free and registration is required. To register for the class click here.

Imagine a World Without Violence

On Wednesday, October 19, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. join the YWCA of Lubbock as it “Imagines a World Without Violence” through pictures posted on social media. Drop by the YWCA on University to snap a pic in front of its backdrop or post your own pictures using the hashtags #WWV2022 and #ImagineaWorldWithoutViolence.

Playing it Safe

On Thursday, October 20 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. the YWCA of Lubbock will host “YWCA Family Game Night” The night of games (board and video) will include a presentation by Laurie Bruns, Frenship ISD Instructional Technology Coordinator and a panel discussion about cyber-bullying and online violence. Snacks and beverages will be served.

Foundations for the Future

On Friday, October 21, from 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. the YWCA encourages community members to read books about recognizing violence and setting boundaries. YWCA Head Start teachers will be reading to our preschool children throughout the day.

The instructor for the Knock Out Violence event, Kristi Wuensche, said her goal is to bring confidence to women because there are so many people who walk in fear.

“Family Violence is mental. It’s emotional. It’s not only physical, to know that you’re not alone is empowering,” Wuensche said. “The law is the law. Family Violence is family violence. Doesn’t matter if it’s male or female. The law doesn’t distinguish between the two. they can come forward just the same.”

Mathis said told EverythingLubbock.com to never give up on the possibility of imagining a world without violence.