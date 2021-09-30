Lubbockites have until Friday to submit Downtown Lubbock parking survey

LUBBOCK, Texas– The survey for people from the Lubbock community regarding Downtown parking has until 5:00 p.m. Friday to submit any input.

City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope spoke with EverythingLubbock.com and went more in-depth on how it is important that the city hears from residents via the survey.

The plan informs the development will include an efficient, cost-effective and customer-focused parking management plan, which is why Pope said it is important for Lubbockites to fill out the survey.

“We can’t make our decisions unless we’re informed about what citizens want,” he said.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained the survey questions. Those questions are below:

Question: When parking on-street, is the current time limit sufficient?

Yes, I can take care of my needs

No, I need more time

Question: What time limit would be sufficient to meet your needs?

3 Hours

4 Hours

5 Hours

No time limit

Question: Do you use or are you willing/interested in using a mobile app or other technologies to locate, pay for, or reserve parking?

I am willing/interested in using pay-by-cell/parking apps or other technologies for parking

I am not willing/interested in using pay-by-cell/parking apps or other technologies for parking

Pope said while officials had not discussed paid parking, the city was not opposed to the paid parking option. He said the city would more than likely do an app-based, electronic process for parking.

“It’s our community,” Pope said. “We wanted to develop what’s complementary to our needs. That’s why [residents’] input matters.”