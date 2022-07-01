LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the 2021 Water Quality Report is now available to the public. The annual water quality report – also referred to as a consumer confidence report – provides water utility customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water. Lubbock’s Director of Water Utilities, Aubrey Spear said, “The City of Lubbock’s drinking water meets or exceeds all regulatory standards. We are proud to continuously deliver safe, pure, and reliable tap water to the citizens of Lubbock for their enjoyment.”

Lubbock’s Water Quality Report explains to customers where Lubbock’s water supply comes from, plans for future water supplies, effectiveness of our community’s water conservation efforts, and how our water is treated and delivered to customers. Most importantly, the report provides the concentration of substances found in Lubbock’s drinking water and indicates that their levels meet or exceed drinking water standards set by regulatory agencies. The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy of the report can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

