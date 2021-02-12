Lubbock’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management on paid leave during criminal investigation

Justin Musgraves, image provided by City of Lubbock in August, 2020 at the time of his appointment to Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock confirmed for EverythingLubbock.com on Friday that the Deputy Director of Emergency Management has been placed on paid leave since he was indicted early Wednesday evening for possession of prepubescent child pornography.

An initial appearance and arraignment were scheduled for Justin David Musgraves, 38, of Shallowater for Wednesday, February 17, at 09:30 a.m. the Mahon Federal Building.

The indictment said Musgraves “knowingly possessed” child pornography of a prepubescent minor. Federal law defines prepubescent as a child who has not yet reached the age of 12. The indictment said Musgraves possessed the material from an unknown date until September 29, 2020.

There is no indication in the ongoing criminal case that Musgraves was arrested nor was his name listed as of Friday in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Musgraves’ attorney, David Guinn, to invite comment. We will provide an update if the invitation is accepted.