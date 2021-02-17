Lubbock’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management pleads not guilty, trial date set in April

Justin Musgraves, image provided by City of Lubbock in August, 2020 at the time of his appointment to Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Justin David Musgraves appeared in federal court Wednesday on a charge of possessing prepubescent child pornography. Musgraves, through his attorney David Guinn, last week said he is innocent.

Musgraves, the Deputy Director of Emergency Management, was placed on leave without pay, according to the City of Lubbock, after he was indicted.

A federal magistrate allowed Musgraves to go free on a $20,000 bond. Musgraves must provide a $2,000 deposit by 5:00 p.m. Friday. Musgraves was informed of conditions he must follow while he remains free on bond.

Those conditions include no excessive use of alcohol, and participation in a sex offender treatment program. He must, if required by federal pretrial services, agree to location monitoring. There were other conditions as well.

The trial date was tentatively set for April 5. Musgraves pleaded not guilty.

A computer tablet owned by the City of Shallowater but assigned to Musgraves was dropped off at University Medical Center for software installation. During the installation process in late September, sexual images and videos of underage girls was discovered.

It was not clear from previous court records if Musgraves was the only person with access to the computer tablet prior to the discovery of child pornography.

In addition to his job with the City of Lubbock, Musgraves volunteered with the Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.