Lubbock’s food truck community gathering for a Christmas ‘Claus’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Food Trucks in the Hub city gathering for a great cause Sunday at the YWCA to give back to the community.

Food Trucks for a Cause started with an idea from A taste of Cali who wanted to bring tradition to Lubbock as Ashley Zubia, the organizer and owner of Llano Cubano, said Lubbock has a huge food truck community.

“We’re a really tight-knit community. So, we said let’s get together and give back to Lubbock. So, we set up a little meeting with food truck owners,” Zubia said.

According to Zubia, the “small” meeting turned out to have 15 to 20 food truck owners show up.

“We just sat in a room, and were like, ‘all right, what’s, what’s the idea? What can we do?’ and we had a representative from Casa, Court Appointed Special Advocates, come and talk to us about how we could help. And we just sat here and throughout ideas and came up with this big food truck for a class event,” Zubia said.

Organizers of Food Trucks for a Cause said the purpose of the event is to raise money and toys to give back to those who are underserved. They will be joined by fire departments and the grinch to pass out toys and warm meals.

“Were just hoping and praying that it gets bigger every year, so that every kid gets touched within our community and every family,” Lawrance Garcia, Owner of Taste of Cali, said.

According to Garcia, food trucks serve a great community, and being able to give back makes them feel blessed.

“It just kind of takes the weight of the world off your shoulders for a minute, and if we can do that for five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour, whatever it is that they’re out at our event for if they feel like they don’t have to worry about much for that time. That’s why I’m doing it,” Albert Gutierrez, the founder of Now we Taco’n, said.

Food Trucks for a cause is a free event. There will be bounce houses, face painting, music, entertainment and food.

“But you know, this is all going for a good cause, so please bring toys, new toys, they’re all going to be donated,” Zubia said.

Organizers said this is a good fundraiser for an even better cause because it is how community starts.

“You want to be part of something bigger than yourself. Here’s the open arms. You know, we’ll take all the help we can get volunteers, some monetary donations, we’re taking toys right now. You know, we want to bless as many kids as we can, you know, and it starts on Sunday,” Gutierrez said.