Lubbock’s Sinclair dinosaur was shot – same dinosaur that was vandalized before

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sinclair dinosaur has again been the target of violence. Images from the scene, 16207 Farm to Market Road 1730, on Tuesday morning showed what appeared to be a bullet hole to the dinosaur statue’s neck.

16207 Farm to Market Road 1730 (Nexstar/Staff)

The same dinosaur’s feet were cut off and it was stolen last year. The dinosaur was found abandoned in an empty playa lake.

The owners of the Sonny’s Mart thought the most recent vandalism happened Saturday. We hope to talk to the owners further for a follow up report.

