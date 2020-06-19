Lubbock’s unemployment rate 9.4% — compared to 2.4% this time last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s unemployment rate was 9.4 percent (not seasonally adjusted) as announced Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The city, state and nation shut down “non-essential” businesses in mid-March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lubbock’s unemployment hit 10.0 percent in April.

For the most recent report, the Lubbock Metropolitan Statistical Area had a certified labor force of 152,300 people. There were 138,000 people in the Lubbock MSA with jobs – leaving 14,300 jobless.

A year ago at this time, 4,000 people in the Lubbock area were unemployed and the rate was 2.4 percent.

Amarillo had the best rate at 8.5 percent. Beaumont-Port Arthur had the highest rate at 17.8 percent. Texas as a whole had an employment rate of 13.0 percent seasonally adjusted (12.7 percent if not adjusted).