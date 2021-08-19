Luke Siegel of Team Luke Hope for Minds passed away after COVID diagnosis

LUBBOCK, Texas — Luke Siegel passed away after complications of COVID pneumonia, according to the Pray for Luke Facebook page.

It said: “We lost our sweet Luke at 8:39 this morning. Our hearts are shattered “

Pray for Luke Facebook page as seen 10:51 a.m. Thursday (August 19)

Luke was 9 years old (July 2015) when he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. In the time since then, his family created Team Luke Hope for Minds – an organization to support the families of those who suffered brain injury.

Luke and Team Luke for Minds captured national attention. The organization brought national figures to Lubbock for fundraising and awareness events. It also got a boost from Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he wore Team Luke socks and bracelets during games.

To see messages of condolence or to leave a message of support for the family, visit facebook.com/Prayforlukesiegel