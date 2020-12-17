Mackenzie Scott donates $9 million to Lubbock YWCA

The following is a press release from the Lubbock YWCA:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, December 15th, Mackenzie Scott announced a gift to the YWCA of Lubbock. Recently named to Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful women in the world, Ms. Scott is an author and philanthropist known for supporting women’s organizations and racial justice efforts. The gift to the YWCA will be $9 million to be used at the discretion of the organization.

In a statement about the gifts, 384 Ways to Help, Ms. Scott described 2020 as a “wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling.” Her solution was to accelerate and expand her giving efforts, offering immediate assistance to nonprofits serving the most vulnerable among us.

“As all of our friends and neighbors in West Texas will appreciate, we can only describe this gift as a Christmas miracle – truly ‘God’s work,’” noted Glenda Mathis, CEO of the YWCA of Lubbock. “Like so many great nonprofit organizations, the pandemic took a toll on our resources and stretched us pretty thin as we responded to the needs around us. This generous gift will ensure the important work of the YWCA can continue for years to come.”

The YWCA of Lubbock was one of just 384 organizations from around the country chosen for this award. Ms. Scott incorporated a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with “strong leadership teams and results.” Her circle of advisors “leveraged the collective knowledge base in a collaboration that included hundreds of emails and phone interviews, and thousands of pages of data analysis on community needs, program outcomes, and each non-profit’s capacity to absorb and make effective use of funding,” to make the decisions. The review originated with 6,490 nonprofits, narrowed to deeper research of 822, with 384 organizations making the final cut.

Scott has become known for implementing ‘trust-based philanthropy’ or the practice of providing unrestricted funds to trusted community organizations, allowing the organization to use the donation to support their mission and their community as they see fit. “Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft. We can select organizations to assist — and get out of their way,” noted Ms. Scott.

“Mackenzie Scott’s generosity will impact millions of Americans for whom the crisis of 2020 has hit more harshly than most, including thousands of our friends and neighbors right here in the Hub City,” noted Mathis. “We look forward to stewarding the gift in the most prudent way and ensuring we have the privilege to serve the most vulnerable for generations to come.”

“This gift is such a credit to the commitment of the Board, and the daily work of our caring and dedicated staff. It truly is a transformational moment for the YWCA to be named among such a stellar list of organizations by an elite philanthropic effort, and we can’t thank MacKenzie Scott enough for her vote of confidence. This will allow us to continue to stand strong and focus on our mission in the community we love,” noted Mathis.

Since 1956, the YWCA has been working to break social barriers and unite us all through one common mission: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice,

freedom, and dignity for all. The YWCA of Lubbock has served the region for over six decades, featuring programs including early childhood education, after school programs, teen leadership programming, summer camps, supports for seniors, health and wellness programs, community programming and most recently the Lubbock Envision Center, designed to coordinate the efforts of nonprofits across the community and give families a one-stop location for continuing education, connections and resources. This Center will be even more critical to area families most impacted by COVID-19.

The YWCA of Lubbock impacts over 2,500 lives daily advancing women and the power of

diversity to strengthen our community. Learn more at http://www.ywcalubbock.org, connect with us on Instagram (@ywcalubbock), follow us on Twitter (@YWCAofLubbock), and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YWCAofLubbock

(Press release from YWCA of Lubbock)