Madrid appears in Lubbock courtroom for extradition – charged in NM double murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hector Madrid, 40, appeared in court Friday morning for an arraignment and then an extradition waiver hearing. Madrid has been charged with murder in a double homicide case in Hobbs New Mexico.

Madrid was arrested Wednesday evening after a SWAT team callout in the 2200 block of 93rd street. Madrid has a co-defendant, Alfonso Aldaco, 25, of Lubbock, who was charged with two counts of accessory to murder, according to Hobbs Police.

Aldaco turned himself in and was arrested in Hobbs.

Hobbs Police said officers were called a home on July 8. They found the bodies of Rojelio Velasquez, 37, and Chrystal Moore, 40.

“Both had apparent gunshot injuries,” police said.

Hobbs Police also said, “HPD learned that Hector Madrid, 40, of Hobbs, and Alfonso Aldaco, 25, of Lubbock, TX, went to the residence to purchase heroin. Shortly after Madrid entered the residence shots were fired. Aldaco drove Madrid to and from the residence.”

Madrid was also the subject of a recent protective order in Lubbock. A woman said in court records that Madrid held her against her will and threatened to kill her.

Now that Madrid has waived extradition in Lubbock, he will go back to New Mexico to stand trial.

