Mahomes’ foundation provides grant for 15 scholarships for children of Navy SEALs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation stepped up for kids once again while honoring U.S. military on Memorial Day.

The Chiefs QB’s foundation has provided a grant to fund 15 scholarships for children of U.S. Navy SEALs through the nonprofit SEAL Legacy Foundation.

It’s all part of the Honored SEAL Legacy Scholarship Program, which awards college scholarships to children of Navy SEALs who have been injured or died in combat since 9/11.

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” Mahomes said. “The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind.”

The main initiative of Mahomes’ foundation is called “15 for 15,” which aims to support 15 youth charities focused on academics, the arts, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.

In the past, his foundation has donated thousands of dollars to Kansas City-based schools, lunch programs, groups and Harvesters Community Food Bank.

“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” said Mark McGinnis, SEAL Legacy Foundation managing director and United States Navy SEAL. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”

