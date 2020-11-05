Mahomes responds after people voted for him to be President of the United States

LUBBOCK, Texas — On election day, Arrowhead Stadium was used as a voting location and word got out that some Kansas City voters wrote in the name Patrick Mahomes for president.

“It’s funny for sure,” Mahomes said when asked about it. “I mean, I think Arrowhead was … a great spot for people to come together and get your vote — being a great place where it seemed everything went smoothly. It was ran well.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

“Obviously, it’s funny to get written in and all that, but that’s not anywhere I’m thinking right now. Maybe later on, I’ll think of a slogan or something like that,” Mahomes said.

We demand a recount!

But Caleb T, writing on the Chiefs Wire Facebook page, made a very good point; “He’s got another 10 years before he’s eligible for the presidency.”

We assume Caleb means the $500 million 10-year contract extension Mahomes accepted with the Chiefs – and not those pesky little Constitutional considerations.

As for election day at Arrowhead, Mahomes said, “It was super exciting and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Mahomes is a legendary former Texas Tech quarterback. He was drafted by the Chiefs and led them to their first Superbowl victory in 50 years.

(Video from fox4kc.com)