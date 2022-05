LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced minor injuries. Officers were called at 2:09 a.m.

Police said 34th Street was closed both east and westbound between Indiana Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. Prior to 8:00 a.m., police said the lanes of travel were reopened.