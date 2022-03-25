LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will give fans a chance to say thanks for a great season as the Red Raiders return from the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball postseason tournament.

“We are going to encourage fans to greet the team at the Womble [Center] this afternoon upon arrival,” a Tech Athletics official said. The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center is located at 1540 Indiana Avenue.

“It appears team will arrive at the Womble around 4:00 p.m.”

However, the timing could change. This article will be updated with any time change or other updates.

We’ll make plans to livestream the welcome home event. Check back here or our Facebook pages. Click here to comment, react and help us get the word out on Facebook or here on Twitter.

The No. 3 seed Texas Tech fell to the No. 2 seed Duke Thursday night in San Francisco by a final score of 78-73. The Red Raiders led Duke 33-29 at the half and continued leading for most of the game.

“There’s a Bible verse,” Coach Mark Adams said Thursday night in a postgame press conference. “You mourn with those who mourn and celebrate with those who celebrate.”

Watch: postgame Texas Texas vs. Duke in the Sweet 16

“I love these guys,” Adams said. “So blessed I had the opportunity to coach them.”

“This will be a team I always remember. They had a great year. We broke a lot of records.”

The Red Raiders went into the tournament ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll. They were 27-10 overall for the season, 12-6 in the Big 12 and never lost a home game.