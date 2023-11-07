LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty-year-old Zachary Sepeda was arrested on Wednesday, November 1, after he was accused of shooting a person’s car multiple times in the South Plains Mall parking lot back in July.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday said the victim was approached inside the mall by Sepeda and a former employee who asked him for a ride. The documents said the victim declined before saying, “I don’t associate with y’all.” Later that night, the victim attempted to leave when the suspects asked him for a ride again.

The victim refused and told the suspects he was busy, and one of the suspects responded with, “You about to run me that chain.” The victim tried to leave the mall parking lot, and the suspects shot the vehicle ” an unknown number of times.”

Officers arrived on the scene and found numerous bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. The victim and passenger suffered minor cuts, which were believed to be caused by “glass shattering inside the car.”

Sepeda was arrested on Wednesday, November 1 and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest. Sepeda remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.