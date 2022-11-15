LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday and accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and threatening to kill her after his arrest, according to a police report.

Anthony Cerna, 40, was arrested in the 2700 block of Auburn Street on October 17, according court records. He was indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the police report, the pregnant victim was sleeping when Cerna began to assault her.

The victim said when she ran out the front door and toward a neighbor’s house, Cerna picked up a metal pipe and swung it at her, the police report said.

“When [the victim] advised that she was calling the police, [Cerna] stated, ‘When the cops come, I’m going to kill your a**,'” the police report said.

The victim said Cerna then “put his elbow on [her] eye and pushed it in,” according to the police report.

She also said the assault happened before Cerna went to court for an unrelated crime.

While he was being taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, Cerna told the officers that he was going to “kill that b**** to make it worth it,” the police report said.

As of Tuesday, Cerna remained in LCDC in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000.