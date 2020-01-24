Man accused of leading officers on 100 mph chase in jail on family violence charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Tafoya, 41, of Amarillo remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday morning with only one charge pending against him – an application to revoke his parole related to a conviction for continuous family violence.

Officials on Wednesday identified Tafoya as the suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase from Lubbock, to Hale County, to Petersurg, through Floyd County to Crosby County and finally ending north of Crosbyton.

Image of Christopher Tafoya from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Officials said a SWAT team convinced Tafoya to come out of an abandoned house roughly three hours and 40 minutes after the chase started.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated the chase in Lubbock and then eventually got help from Texas Department Public Safety Troopers, Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crosby County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idalou Police Officers and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the local office of DPS as well as the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to ask what charges Tafoya might face for the chase. LCSO said local charges have not been filed yet but will be brought to the office of district attorney.

Related Story: Suspect arrested after police chase starts in Lubbock, goes to Petersburg and beyond