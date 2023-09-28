LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office said after Kaleb Anthony Vasquez, 23, rejected a plea offer on Thursday morning, all plea offers were rescinded for the suspect accused murdering a man at a Lubbock Walmart in December of 2020. The DA’s office said his case will be set for trial in November.

The Lubbock Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at the Walmart near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue just after 3:45 p.m. on December 4. According to police, 42-year-old Roel Munoz, a Muleshoe resident, was found dead inside the store.

The victim’s family previously told EverythingLubbock.com that Munoz and his wife stopped at Walmart for Christmas decorations. His wife stayed in the car while he went inside. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported authorities told the family as Munoz was walking away from the hardware section, he gave Vasquez a nod. Once the two passed each other, authorities said Vasquez pulled a gun and shot Munoz in the back of the head.

702 West Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)



LPD said Vasquez ran from the area and was arrested just after 7:00 p.m. that evening at a Stipes Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Avenue A after an attempted carjacking.

Loved ones in 2020 described Munoz as a “great man” and the “kindest” person anyone would meet. They told EverythingLubbock.com Munoz was “always smiling.”

Roel Munoz (Photo provided by Muleshoe ISD)

As of Thursday, Vasquez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

