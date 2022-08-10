LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her.

According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement.

Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make her stop crying.

However, the defense argued it was an accident. They said she slipped and her head hit the floor.

Torrez will be sentenced at a later date.