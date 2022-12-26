LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting late Sunday night.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Metro Seeking Information in Christmas Day Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes unit is seeking information regarding a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th..

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears an altercation occurred that ended in 20-year-old Ivan Reed being shot. Reed was located on scene with serious injuries.

Reed was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no apparent threat to the public at this time.

A reward is available for anyone with information about this shooting through Crime Line. Please contact (806) 741-1000 with any information. Callers can remain anonymous.