Man, age 21, arrested, accused of sexually abusing young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dylan Ryan Rodriquez, 21, of Lubbock for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The specific age of the victim was not listed in court records, but an indictment said she was under the age of 14.

Court records included a police report dated on August 5, 2018. It said Rodriguez was living with the girl’s babysitter. According to the police report, the girl was in the home five days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. over the course of two months.

The girl made an outcry. That’s when police were called to investigate.

The girl told police that Rodriquez touched her inappropriately. She told police that Rodriguez forced her to do things while he was playing video games.

When confronted, Rodriquez said words to the effect of “I didn’t do that!”

“Why would I do that? That happened to me when I was young,” he was quoted as saying in the police report.

The woman who lived with Rodriguez told police that she thought the girl was sexually abused by someone, but she did not think Rodriguez was the one who did it.

Police tried to contact Rodriquez multiple times, but he did not return calls, according to the police report.

Rodriquez was arrested on January 3 and remains held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

*Note: Rodriquez is spelled with ‘q’ in the jail roster but ‘g’ in the police report. For now, we are using the spelling in the jail roster.