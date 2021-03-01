Man, age 32, killed in crash in Crosby County

CROSBYTON, Texas The Texas Department of Public Safety said Benjamin Riley Hobson, 32, of Weatherford lost his life in a crash Sunday night in Crosby County.

DPS said Hobson was driving a pickup truck along Highway 82 west of Crosbyton. DPS said he drove straight instead of following a curve, tried to steer back onto the roadway, overcorrected and crashed.

The truck rolled, and Hobson was ejected during the crash, DPS said. Hobson was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the speed limit along that stretch of roadway is 75 miles per hour. Conditions were dry and clear.