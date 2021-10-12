Man arrested after dropping meth while applying for job

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man for the offense of possession of methamphetamine.

According to police officers, Kenneth Lansden dropped a bag of methamphetamine at a business while trying to apply for a job there.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police said after he left the business, Lansden was located near the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue where he was arrested and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center. His bond was set at $0.