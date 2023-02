LUBBOCK, Texas — Martin Rodriguez, 54, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, according to online jail records.

Rodriguez was indicted on January 10 and arrested at the Flying J Travel Center on Thursday, public records stated.

As of Friday, Rodriguez was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $150,000.