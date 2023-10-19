LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday revealed Mauricio Cruz, 26, was accused of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Jail records showed Cruz was arrested by the US Marshal Services on October 2.

A redacted police report stated police were called to the 1800 block of East 27th Street in June for a runaway. The report stated someone advised of an “incident” that happened in the 5500 block of 49th Street on June 5.

According to the report, a witness told police that while drinking with friends at the house, Cruz went into the bedroom with a juvenile. After hearing noises, the report said witnesses were “concerned for [the victim’s] safety” and opened the door. Cruz and the victim were both unclothed, the report said.

Cruz previously had an immigration detainer listed on his jail roster. As of Thursday, he was no longer at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officials told EverythingLubbock.com he was transferred to Sutton County.