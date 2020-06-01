Man arrested for arson causing death or serious injury after deadly apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jail records said that Todd Bryant Miller, 35, of Lubbock was arrested Sunday evening for arson causing death or serious bodily injury. Jail records listed Miller’s address as the same place where a fire killed two people and injured two others on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for LFR confirmed Miller’s name after initially saying someone was arrested.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 65th Drive at the River Oaks Villa Apartments.

As of Sunday, one person was confirmed to have died. By Monday morning, LFR provided an update and said two died. The names of the victims had not been released yet because next-of-kin had not yet been notified, LFR said.

Sixteen units of the apartment were affected by the fire.

“All residents in the complex are being assisted by the Red Cross due to the electricity being shut off,” LFR said.

Miller remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday. His bond was not yet listed. The charge against him was described as “on view” which means a law enforcement officer personally attested to one more elements of the crime.

