Man arrested for assaulting multiple people, including LPD detective

LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report said one man was arrested on Friday after he assaulted multiple people, including a Lubbock Police detective, while under the influence of multiple drugs.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., LPD officers responded to the area of 41st Street and Slide Road for a disturbance, according to a police report. Officers on scene said a man, later identified as Charlton Curtis, 18, was holding up traffic.

When someone pulled over and tried to help Curtis, he struck her “in the head with his fist, causing her pain,” according to the report. Once a detective arrived on scene, he attempted to detain Curtis “by placing him in cuffs,” but he “actively resisted.”

Curtis was placed in the back of the detective’s vehicle once other officers arrived on scene, and he “advised officers that he was leaving a party that was on 42nd and Slide,” states the report. He said “while he was at the party he ‘consumed’ a couple of substances to include weed, meth, and possibly LSD.”

Officers also began speaking with victims and gathering information when Curtis “began kicking the vehicle he was detained in,” according to the report. Officers attempted to remove Curtis from the vehicle, and he “sat up quickly and tried to get out of the car.” As the detective tried to prevent Curtis from escaping, he “bit his thumb for several seconds.”

Curtis was restrained on the ground until a paddy wagon arrived. Curtis was then taken to University Medical Center, states the report. Once he was cleared from the hospital, police transported Curtis to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was booked on charges assault on a public servant, four counts of assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to court records.

Curtis was not listed in the Lubbock County Jail Roster by Monday afternoon.

Police said the injuries observed on the jail booking image were self-inflicted. Police said the injuries were not caused by officers.