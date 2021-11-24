Mexico man arrested, accused of human smuggling including one minor in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested and accused of smuggling multiple people, including a minor, according to an arrest warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to the warrant, Angel Andres Fraga Hernandez, 21, was traveling in a Honda minivan displaying an Arizona paper plate eastbound on US Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper said Hernandez was speeding over the limit of 60 mph. The trooper suspected suspicious activity after pulling over Hernandez.

According to the warrant, there were people laying down in the rear cargo area of the minivan. The warrant listed five people being smuggled, one of which was a minor.

Some of the people in the van said they did not know Hernandez, and he was transporting them in the minivan for personal, financial gain, the warrant said.

The DPS trooper also confiscated more than $3,500 from him, the warrant said.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday