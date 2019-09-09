Man arrested for using counterfeit money at Lubbock hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested from a Lubbock hotel after police believe he paid for his room with counterfeit bills.

On Saturday, September 7, Lubbock Police responded to a forgery call, according to a police report.

Employees stated that at approximately 3:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Quiton Tanner Hatfield, 41, came up to the front desk of the hotel and paid for a room with “counterfeit money,” the report states.

After police were able to confirm the identity of Hatfield from a surveillance image, one of the employees told officers the room number where he was staying. Employees also handed over the counterfeit money to police.

Police knocked on the hotel room door and Hatfield answered. An officer then asked Hatfield if he paid for the room he was staying in. When he said yes, the officer asked if he paid with fives, tens or twenties.

Hatfield told police her paid with twenties. The officer then told Hatfield the money he used to pay for the room was counterfeit money.

Hatfield stated “he did not know where the money came from, but also said it came from somewhere.” Then, he said he “would be more than glad to talk to Secret Service,” the report states.

Then, a woman in the room with Hatfield, who was not identified, told officers she was a “friend” and said “she did not know anything about any counterfeit money.”

The woman was released.

Police arrested Hatfield, and he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a forgery charge according to jail records.