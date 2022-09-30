LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday and accused of forcing a minor into a sexual act, according to a police report.

Marco Antonio Madrid, 32, was charged with one count of Sexual Performance by a Child, a third-degree felony.

According to a police report, in November 2021, a minor reported that Madrid forced her into sexual conduct.

As of Friday, Madrid remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of $107,500 in bonds. He was also held on an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.