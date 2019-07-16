Man arrested in Lubbock for New York murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

After a two-year manhunt stemming from a murder in New York, Rasheed Boland, 26, was taken into custody in Lubbock on Tuesday afternoon.

Boland is believed to be one of two suspects in the fatal shooting of Justin Hackley back in July of 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. This month, investigators received information that Boland was possibly in the Lubbock area.

On July 16th, Boland was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 7th Street in Lubbock. His arrest was a result of a coordinated effort by the local U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot, the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the New York Police Department, NYPD Brooklyn South Homicide Squad, Brooklyn Cold Case Squad, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and the Lubbock Police Department K9 Unit.

Boland will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and will be extradited to New York in the near future.

(This is a press release from LPD)