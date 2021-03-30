Man arrested: Baby left alone inside car 105.2F, and nearly passed out

CORRECTION: The temperature of the vehicle was measured as 105.2 degrees. The story has been updated and corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Jesse R. Perez, 33, was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child after leaving a baby in a car while he went inside and shopped at a store.

Just before 4:00 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Police responded to the Target located at the 7300 block of University Avenue to reports of a baby being locked in a car.

The police report said two people arrived at the Target and got out of their cars, when they noticed an “infant” was in the car next to theirs screaming and crying.

The police report said the witnesses noticed that all of the windows were rolled up and that the car was off. The witnesses also said it looked like the baby was drenched in sweat, and at moments, the baby seemed delirious and would stare off, according to the police report.

The witnesses said they tried to find something or someone to help break the window, but they were not able to, the police report said.

When the officer arrived on scene, he was able to break the window and retrieve the baby, but the police report said it seemed as if the baby was about to pass out.

The vehicle temperature, which was taken by EMS, was 105.2 F.

Perez came out of the store and said he was in the store for 15 minutes but was not paying close attention to the clock, the police report said. Surveillance footage indicated that Perez was in the store for 28 minutes.

Perez was handcuffed and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. He was later released on bond.

The police report described Perez as a “parent.”